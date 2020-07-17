Tony Lucio, Jr.
Corpus Christi - With broken hearts, and tears in our eyes, on July 11, 2020, our beloved husband, father, grandfather Tony Lucio, 68, was called Home by our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a devout Catholic. Tony was born July 04, 1952 to Antonio and Amelia Lucio in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is the oldest of 13 children. He graduated from Foy H. Moody in 1971 and continued his education at Del Mar College.
Tony was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps from 1972 until 1977. He married his beautiful bride, Melinda Lucio on December 6, 1997.
In 1978, Tony began his career as a Draftsman at Naismith Engineering where he remained for 40 years until his retirement in 2019.Tony was known for his storytelling, jokes, and love for books. He loved to travel, listen to oldies & watch Ghost Hunters. Tony was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UFC. Tony had a larger than life personality and was known as El Catrin for his impeccable style.
Tony left to cherish his memory his loving wife, of 23 years, Ms. Mel; 7 children, Rene (Clarisa), TonyIII, Mellisa (Bryan), Hector (Alissa), Willie (Teri), Dylan & Ellie; Tony had a special place in his heart for Mack, Clare, Zabie, Tish, Ashlee, and Adi; he had 14 grandchildren that he adored, Isaiah, Ryan, Madison, Tyler, Aalivia, Aaleah, Cuatro ,Ethan, Caden, Jax, Jillian, JJ, Chris, Marco; 11siblings, an extended family from Laredo, TX , numerous nieces, nephews ,cousins, uncles, aunts and friends, all of whom loved him dearly. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Lucio, sister, Esperanza Lucio.
The family will receive family & friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415. Funeral Services entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 9:30 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Interment to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Veterans Cemetery
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com