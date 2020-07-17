1/1
Tony Lucio Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Lucio, Jr.

Corpus Christi - With broken hearts, and tears in our eyes, on July 11, 2020, our beloved husband, father, grandfather Tony Lucio, 68, was called Home by our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a devout Catholic. Tony was born July 04, 1952 to Antonio and Amelia Lucio in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is the oldest of 13 children. He graduated from Foy H. Moody in 1971 and continued his education at Del Mar College.

Tony was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps from 1972 until 1977. He married his beautiful bride, Melinda Lucio on December 6, 1997.

In 1978, Tony began his career as a Draftsman at Naismith Engineering where he remained for 40 years until his retirement in 2019.Tony was known for his storytelling, jokes, and love for books. He loved to travel, listen to oldies & watch Ghost Hunters. Tony was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UFC. Tony had a larger than life personality and was known as El Catrin for his impeccable style.

Tony left to cherish his memory his loving wife, of 23 years, Ms. Mel; 7 children, Rene (Clarisa), TonyIII, Mellisa (Bryan), Hector (Alissa), Willie (Teri), Dylan & Ellie; Tony had a special place in his heart for Mack, Clare, Zabie, Tish, Ashlee, and Adi; he had 14 grandchildren that he adored, Isaiah, Ryan, Madison, Tyler, Aalivia, Aaleah, Cuatro ,Ethan, Caden, Jax, Jillian, JJ, Chris, Marco; 11siblings, an extended family from Laredo, TX , numerous nieces, nephews ,cousins, uncles, aunts and friends, all of whom loved him dearly. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Lucio, sister, Esperanza Lucio.

The family will receive family & friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415. Funeral Services entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 9:30 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Interment to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Veterans Cemetery

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Interment
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved