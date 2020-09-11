Traci Lynn Garcia (Bartosh)Corpus Christi - Traci Lynn Garcia (Bartosh) of Corpus Christi, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, September 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family who loved and cherished her dearly. Traci entered into this world on October 12, 1963, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Charles Eugene Bartosh and Helen Clare Bartosh (Nemec).Traci was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. An incredibly compassionate and selfless woman, Traci always put her family first, providing her husband and children with unwavering love and support. She made sure to fill their home with an abundance of love, laughter, and joy. Everything she did was always done with her family's best interest at heart. She was often known for putting the needs and wants of those she loved before herself. Married to her high school sweetheart of 32 years, Traci cherished spending time with her husband, Gerald. You could often find them riding Gerald's motorcycle together, taking in a movie, having dinner together, traveling, taking cruises, or visiting their family and friends. Traci adored her sons, Geremy and Garrett, and was always more than happy to share their achievements with anyone she met. Beaming with pride as she spoke about her sons, Traci made it abundantly clear her sons brought a sense of joy and accomplishment to her life. Traci worked for Corpus Christi ISD for over 15 years. When she wasn't spending time with her husband and sons, she was out shopping or enjoying time with her friends. She loved living life, having fun, and sharing it with those she loved most. Those who knew and loved her always knew that they could count on her to lend a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on during difficult times. Traci was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside—her smiling face could brighten up the darkest room. With a bright, beautiful soul and a heart of gold, she will always be remembered for her gorgeous smile, infectious laugh, kind heart, and selfless acts. Our sweet Traci was one of a kind and will be truly missed by many; her memory will live on forever in our hearts.Traci is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Bartosh; sister, Joyce Franklin (Bartosh); and mother-in-law, Esther Garcia. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald A. Garcia; sons, Geremy Allen Garcia, Esq. and Garrett Anthony Garcia, DC; brothers, Charles (Sandy) Bartosh, Gary (Carol) Bartosh, and Dennis (Diane) Bartosh; sisters, Helen Jean Hefner, and Barbara Gibbs; father-in-law, G. A. Garcia; brothers-in-law, Gary (Alex) Garcia, and Glen (Laura) Garcia; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 9:00 AM, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414. She will be laid to rest at Seaside Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed via Zoom for those who are unable to attend. Please see the family Facebook pages for further details.Pallbearers are Geremy A. Garcia, Garrett A. Garcia, Fred Vela, Conner Dwight, Chris McDaniel, and Brian Esquivel. Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Garcia and Glen Garcia.