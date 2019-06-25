Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tracie Diann Teter


Tracie Diann Teter Obituary
Tracie Diann Teter

Corpus Christi - Tracie Diann Teter passed away at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. Tracie was born in Corpus Christi on November 4, 1957, the daughter of William and Leona Teter. William Teter worked in law enforcement and was a homicide detective in Corpus Christi. Leona Teter worked in the public school system and as a secretary.

Tracie lived and worked her entire life in Corpus Christi. She leaves behind many friends who were a great help and comfort to her during her illness. Tracie was not an extrovert, but many she met became friends for life. Tracie lived all of her life in Corpus Christi because she loved the beach. She also loved her family and friends and was a bonafide Pepsi addict.

Tracie was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Tonya Marie Loving.

Tracie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 26 years, Robert Ogle, a sister Donna Evans of Austin, and her brother, Bill Teter of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by her bothers-in-law Dana Evans of Austin and Kenny Ogle of Houston, close friends Marti Fowler and Nelda Viers who were with her to the end, and by nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown Hwy. 286, Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 25, 2019
