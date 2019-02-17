|
Travis Allen Rollins
Corpus Christi, TX
Travis Allen Rollins of Portland Texas was called home by the Lord for his eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Travis was born on October 15, 1927 to Eli and Jennie Rollins in Portland, Texas. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed.
Travis worked for Zarsky Lumber Yard in Corpus Christi for 40 years and was also a homebuilder in Portland from 1972 until his retirement in 1990. Travis joined the Merchant Marines at age 16 where he served for 2 years and then joined the U.S. Army and served for 2 additional years. After discharge, he and his beloved wife Merline of 68 years settled in Corpus Christi but moved back to Portland in 1982 into a beautiful home that was built by Travis Rollins Builder. Many wonderful memories were shared with family and friends in their Portland home as well as the "farm" in Shiner, Texas.
Travis loved his property in Shiner which was purchased in 1960. He enjoyed raising cattle up through his 80's. Time on the farm was spent with family and friends. Those trips were filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Travis always took his grandchildren and their friends on rides through the pasture to feed range cubes to the cattle. He constructed a covered wagon just for this purpose. His grandkids loved tractor rides and he never failed to give each one of them a ride. Travis and Merline both loved playing "42" in dominoes and a variety of other games with family.
Travis was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Merline, his daughter Shirley Zawicky, and his brothers Eli and Truette. Travis is survived by his son Glenn (Tammy) of Corpus Christi, his sisters Gloria Davey (New Berlin, WI), Louise Rogers (Houston, TX), and brother Lonnie Rollins (Kerrville, TX). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Billie Rollins (Rockport, TX), and son-in-law Bob Zawicky (Odem, TX), five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks for the loving care Travis received from his faithful caregiver, Adreanna Cantu, Harbor Hospice friends Terri, Nita, Dee, and Patty and caregiver, Rose Villarreal.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 17, 2019