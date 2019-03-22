|
|
Tyson Franklin
1976-2019, TX
A Precious One We Love Is Gone-A Voice We Love Is Still-And In Our Hearts-There Is A Place-That Never Can Be Filled.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, March 22, 2019; at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas; from 6-8PM
We will pause to remember Tyson's Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11AM in the sanctuary of Calvary First Baptist Church.
He will take His Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A full obituary is available online at theplacetorememberlife.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 22, 2019