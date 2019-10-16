|
|
Ursula Garza-Hernandez
Corpus Christi - Ursula Garza-Hernandez, 41, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on October 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00 PM with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Memory Gardens Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3423 Rojo Street, Corpus Christi, Texas, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:00 AM.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019