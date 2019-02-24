|
|
Uvaldo G. Hinojosa
Corpus Christi , TX
Uvaldo G. Hinojosa, 88, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1931.
Uvaldo worked at the C.C. Housing Authority for 40 years. He was a lifelong Corpus Christi resident. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, traveling and being at the ranch.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Elizandro Hinojosa and sisters, Mae Cardosa, Audelia Guerra and Paula Hernandez.
He is survived by his loving wife, Olga Hinojosa; sons, Robert (Diama) Hinojosa, and Uvaldo Hinojosa Jr.; daughters, Yvonne (Armengol) Jimenez and Yvette (Carlos) Rivera; sisters, Christi Naranjo, Benanzia (Ernesto) Benavidez, Amada (Elizardo) Gonzales, Estella (Alberto) Villarreal and Olivia Hinojosa; grandchildren, Eric (Liza) Jimenez, Dr. Elias (Jessica) Hinojosa, Eloy (Elise) Hinojosa, Tyke (Jim) Ferrell, Carlos Rivera, Marcos Rivera, Ashley Hinojosa, Alana Hinojosa and Amber Hinojosa and 7great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly.
Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at
www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019