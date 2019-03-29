|
Val Konrad
Sandia, TX
Val "Skip" Konrad, 79, of Sandia, TX passed away March 25, 2019. Val was born September 30, 1939 in Victoria to the late Ester Bickford and Val T. Konrad.
Val is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Kay Scott Konrad; daughters, Kelli Almond (Tony) of Clayton, Missouri, Shari Bray of San Antonio, grandchildren; Nicholas Almond, Dylan Almond, Ashley Bray, Allison Bray, Autumn Konrad, Dart Konrad and Jaxon Konrad, and step sister; Adeliann Eastham of Starkville, Mississippi.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Brad Konrad and brother, Kenneth K. Konrad.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services are Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a reception to immediately follow.
A private burial will be held Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tyler Burrows, Joe Taylor, Tommy Park, Jimmy Wayne Scott, Buddy Wostal, Robert Riley, Rudy Gonzalez and Rufus Mullins.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 29, 2019