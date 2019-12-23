|
|
Valentin M. Treviño
Valentin M. Treviño passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Anita Treviño; brother, Victor Treviño, Sr.; sister, Maria Villarreal; maternal grandparents, Eusebio and Carolina Estrada; and paternal grandparents, Eusebio and Victoriana Treviño.
Among those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher Treviño; daughter, Valarie Ann Treviño; sisters, Yolanda T. Castillo and Carol Villarreal; brothers, Paulo Treviño, Juan Treviño, and Ricardo Treviño; grandchildren, Christopher Treviño, II., Aalyha Ann Morin, Raine Mya Morin, and Ronnie James Morin, Jr.; and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.
The family will receive condolences on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 9 AM to 1 PM; with a prayer service to begin at 12 PM. Services will conclude that afternoon.
Written condolences for the family of Valentin M. Treviño may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019