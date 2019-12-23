Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Valentin M. Treviño Obituary
Valentin M. Treviño

Valentin M. Treviño passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Anita Treviño; brother, Victor Treviño, Sr.; sister, Maria Villarreal; maternal grandparents, Eusebio and Carolina Estrada; and paternal grandparents, Eusebio and Victoriana Treviño.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher Treviño; daughter, Valarie Ann Treviño; sisters, Yolanda T. Castillo and Carol Villarreal; brothers, Paulo Treviño, Juan Treviño, and Ricardo Treviño; grandchildren, Christopher Treviño, II., Aalyha Ann Morin, Raine Mya Morin, and Ronnie James Morin, Jr.; and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.

The family will receive condolences on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 9 AM to 1 PM; with a prayer service to begin at 12 PM. Services will conclude that afternoon.

Written condolences for the family of Valentin M. Treviño may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
