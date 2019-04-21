Services
St Joseph's Catholic Church
710 S 19th St
Corpus Christi, TX 78465
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Corpus Chrtisti, TX - Valentin R. Resendez, age 98, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Valentin was born on September 7, 1920 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Romana Rodriguez and Pablo Resendez. He served for the U.S. Army during World War II. Valentin retired from the U.S. Naval Base after 30 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife Teresa Resendez and his son Val Resendez Jr.

He is survived by his children: Raul Resendez, Irene Resendez, Rachel Cuevas (Ruben); daughter-in-law Adella Resendez; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
