Valentino C. Medina Sr.
Corpus Christi - Valentino C. Medina Sr., age 89, passed away February 22, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1930 to Victorico and Emilia Medina in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Roy Miller High School. He served in the United States Army from August 1948 - June 1952. He held numerous honors as he served as Commander of The American Legion Post # 364, Commander of Chapter #12, Commander of CWV of Post #1735, Commander of Post #2465, and Commander of The Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Drill Team #1097. He was a chairman of The Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs, President of AAU Boxing Officials for South Texas, President of The Master Plumbers Association, and a member of The Plumbing Advisory Board and The Mechanical Advisory Board. He was self-employed with Vale Plumbing Works before retiring; then worked as a Plumbing Inspector for The City of Corpus Christi. He was married to his wife, Enedina Longoria Medina, for 60 years.
Valentino is preceded in death by his wife, Enedina Longoria Medina; parents, Victorico and Emilia Medina; brothers, Jose and Victor Medina Jr.; sister, Emilia M. Gomez; sister-in-law, Zulema Cepeda; and brother-in-law, Alfredo Longoria Jr.
Valentino is survived by his daughter, Lydia Rosaura Medina Garza (Tomas) of San Antonio, Texas; and sons, Valentino Medina Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Mark V. Medina (Josie) of Corpus Christi, Texas; and grandsons, Michael Ryan Garza (Louisa), Matthew Medina, and Nicholas Medina; and granddaughter, Cynthia Marie Ramirez (Ruben); Mr. and Mrs. Reynaldo Longoria; Judge Jose Longoria; Irene Longoria; Jose A. Cepeda; Mrs. Betty Longoria; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will take place Wednesday, February 26 from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Chapel, with a Rosary to be recited that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, beside his loving wife, Enedina Longoria Medina. Having the distinguished honor to serve as Pallbearers are: Matthew Medina, Nicholas Medina, Michael Garza, Ruben Ramirez, Joe Ray Cepeda, Michael Longoria; and Honorary Pallbearers, Reynaldo Longoria and Thomas G. Garza.
The family wishes to thank the Doctor, nurses and staff at Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas, for their kind and compassionate care that was provided to their father, Valentino C. Medina.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020