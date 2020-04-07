|
|
Valeria "Billie" Reyna Garcia
Ricardo - Valeria "Billie" Reyna Garcia, 78 of Ricardo, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Valeria was the pillar of her family, providing loving care with a quick smile and engaging wit. With a talent for producing hand-sewn quilts, big holiday meals, and landscape art, she inspired with her kindness and generosity.Valeria was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Manuel A. Garcia, Jr.She is survived by her daughter Sonia Roy, Sons Paul Garcia and Manuel Garcia III and daughter-in-law Monica Garcia. She cherished her five grandchildren, Mark Roy, Brent Roy, Aaron Roy, Meagan Garcia, and Olivia Garcia and three great-grandchildren, Noelle Roy, and Emma and Tilly Roy. Her devoted sister San Juana Rios, provided loving assistance with her care over the last few months.A private burial service will be held in Kingsville. The family wishes to thank all those who provided their support and love during her last days
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020