|
|
Vance Edwards
Corpus Christi - Vance Edwards, age 55, passed away on February 3, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1964 to Douglas and Viola Edwards in Corpus Christi, Texas. Vance was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He lived for his family and always took great care of them. He enjoyed his friends and vacations. Vance was a kind man and always was thinking of others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Vance is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Ernest Edwards and mother-in-law, Hijinia T. Garcia.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife of 35 years, Irene G. Edwards, his children, Vance Brandon Edwards and Nicolle Edwards, parents, Douglas A. and Viola Edwards, sister, Charlotte Edwards Garcia (Abraham) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Service will conclude after Mass.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020