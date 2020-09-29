Velma GarzaCorpus Christi - Velma Garza, age 80, passed away September 26, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1940, in Galveston Texas. She was raised in San Francisco, El Paso and Beeville before settling in Corpus Christi.Velma married the love of her life, her husband, Rudolfo C. Garza Jr. on April 19, 1964. They were happily married for 36 years prior to his death in 2000. Together they had six children. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her plants. She enjoyed her plants so much that when she no longer could physically go out on her own she made sure her sons and daughters watered them regularly. Velma will always be remembered for her witty sense of humor, all the cards she sent out for every occasion, and her sel?ess acts of love and devotion for family and friends. She was a strong independent woman who suffered silently and gave willingly.Velma is preceded in death by her mother, Acisla Urquizo and her husband, Rudolfo C. Garza Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her six children, Margaret Sanchez (Leo), Michelle Hernandez, Carlos Garza (Janie), Jessica Garza, Rogelio Garza (Tessa) and Christina Barrera (Roland); grandchildren Patrick Hernandez, Carlos Garza Jr., Sarah Garza, Nathan Barrera, Matthew Barrera, Kai Palacios; great-granddaughter, Amelia Garza, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for family and friends, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Reid Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.