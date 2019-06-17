|
Velma Louise Waxler Collier
Kingsville - Velma Louise Waxler Collier, of Bishop, Texas, was born to Max and Ottilia Waxler on August 12, 1928, in Seguin, TX. She entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2019. She joined her husband John E. Collier of Bishop, TX; son Michael Collier and daughter Beverly Lanmon of Kingsville, TX; grandson Michael E. Collier 11 of Beeville, TX; sisters Linda Bielstein and Elsa McLeod of Seguin, TX.
Left to honor Velma and remember her love are daughters Peggy (Donald) Lundmark of Bishop, TX; Janet Chaddock of Divine, TX; son-in-law Forrest Lanmon, of Kingsville, TX; siblings, Lillian E. Doege (Frank AKA Junior Doege) of LaVernia, TX; Melvin E. (Buddy) Waxler (JoAnn) of New Braunfels, TX; Thelka L. Harborth of Seguin, TX; Sylvia L. Engelke of Seguin, TX; and Vivian F. Hesskew, of Seguin, TX; twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Velma completed the eleventh grade in Seguin High School, then married her sweetheart, John E. Collier on July 30, 1948, in Seguin. Velma was by his side for 53 years.
For many years, Velma and her little family would join with friends at Lake Mathis where they would camp for the summer weekends. Her greatest thrill would be catching a fish. Regardless of the size of the catch, her enthusiastic voice would resonate in your ears. While fishing in Key West, Florida, she caught a fish that eventually broke the fishing rod before getting away. She often spoke of waking her daughter Beverly early while at the cabin on Lake Mathis to go down to the pier with a cup of coffee and her fishing rods. When they caught fish, no one could sleep. She was active in her faith and her church. Her ability to lead a prayer was uplifting and memorable. She loved to play games, sit and visit, and stir up a batch of her famous banana pudding.
Velma attended the Bishop Senior Center and enjoyed having lunch with her many friends. She looked forward to playing Bingo or Chalupa after lunch. She remained competitive, always hoping for another winning hand. (In other words, she didn't like to lose).
Velma was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bishop for many years. She was deeply involved in church affairs, donating time and effort at various church functions with pleasure. She would assist in any way possible. One of her most beloved contributions was to act as the Church Greeter on Sundays. She always looked forward to visiting with friends at lunch, following church services. Velma loved and was loved by all of the parishioners.
Velma was a wife, a mother, grandmother (Memaw), great grandmother, sister, a friend, and so much more to so many people. She never met a stranger.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church of Bishop. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Bishop.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 17, 2019