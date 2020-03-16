|
|
Velma Margaret Moseley
Robstown - Velma Margaret Moseley, age 94, of Robstown, Texas passed away March 16, 2020 in Schulenburg, Texas. She was born January 3, 1926 in Hallettsville, Texas to Theodore Fitch and Nettie Jacobs Fitch.
Mrs. Moseley was a hair dresser for five years starting in 1957, a homemaker and a member of River Hills Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roscoe F. Moseley and a granddaughter, Connie Sue Capak.
Mrs. Moseley is survived by her son, Clebert Moseley of Edna, Texas; a daughter, Sue Stanford of Corpus Christi, Texas; grand children, Daryl Moseley, Shanna Harris, Kelsey Moseley, Melissa Zapalac, Jack Stanford, Jr., Doug Stanford; twelve great grandchildren.; and four sisters.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Watson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Robstown Memorial Park.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020