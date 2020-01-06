|
Velma Martinez Najar
Corpus Christi - Velma Martinez Najar age 68 passed away at Spohn Shoreline January 1, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1951 to Arnulfo Martinez and Guadalupe Dominguez in Nueces County. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a student of Roy Miller High School.
She was married to and divorced to Robert P. Najar Jr after 13 years of marriage. She worked at Lamda Electronics and moved to Chicago until 2002.
Velma was a loving great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking and playing games. She will be remembered for her love of laughter and devotion to family.
Velma is proceeded in death by Arnulfo Martinez, Guadalupe Dominguez, Leo Martinez, and niece, Denise Doria.
Velma is survived by her sister, Esther Botello of Beeville Texas, her daughter, Tammy Najar Cavazos, son- In-Law, Rudy C Cavazos Sr., granddaughter, Julia Cavazos Garcia and husband Joseph Garcia, grandson, Rudy N Cavazos Jr. and great-grandchildren, Summer and Joseph Lee Garcia Jr. and nephew, Johnny Cardenas of Odem TX. She will be missed by many "Heaven Gained a New Angel".
Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. and Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church 3901 Violet Rd followed by interment at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020