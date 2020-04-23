|
|
Velma Poenisch
Taft - Velma Adell Poenisch, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.Born on June 1, 1925, in El Campo, Texas, to Susan Jane Blessing Workman and Charles Calvin Workman, Velma got her B.A. from Sul Ross University and began teaching in Corpus Christi. She married Kenneth Ray Poenisch on September 18, 1947, and began a family that included 8 children. Throughout her career, she touched the lives of hundreds of students, effectively adopting them and showing them an unconditional love, an example that profoundly affected many lives, including those of her children. After she retired from teaching, she spent time playing golf with Kenneth and serving for over 25 years on the Taft Library Board.
Velma is survived by her children Linda Brand Andrew (Andy), Susan Joy Shaw, Kenneth Ray, Robert Byron (Mary Ann), John Dee (Karen), Lucy Nell Prochazka, Rebecca Dale McQuillen (John), Darryl Wayne (Tina), and Don Edward (Michele), her 9 grandchildren: Kendra, Russell, Robert, Daniel, Benjamin, Joseph, Brandon, Michelle, and Cassandra, and 14 great grandchildren: Britain, James, Hunter, Wyatt, Raegan, Jamon, Chloë, Blane, Emma, Kylie, Khyla, Joe, Lisa, and Lolana.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, and her husband.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time,In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in her name to the Taft Public Library.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020