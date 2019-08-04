|
Ventura Serrato Flores
Corpus Christi - Ventura Serrato Flores, passed away on July 30, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Benavides, TX to Julian Flores and Jacinta Serrato Flores. He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Barrera Flores and his daughter, Sandra Flores Reyna and son, Adam Jodine Flores. He is preceded in death by his two sons, Ventura Flores, Jr and Eric Eugene Flores and grandson, Andrew William Reyna. Ventura proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Corpus Christi Independent School District in 1998. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be dearly missed by all his family and those who knew him.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019