Corpus Christi, Texas - Vera Eileene Canady Flentge, 90, passed away the evening of March 31, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Billy Jim Flentge, and her five siblings. She is survived by six children: William James Flentge (Aida), David Fred Flentge, Dileene Yates, Marcelle Shedd (Johnny), John Clark Flentge, and Annette Flentge. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was held very dear to numerous nieces and nephews. Vera grew up in an orphanage in Corsicana, Texas and always claimed hundreds of brothers and sisters. She was a long-time member of Windsor Park Baptist Church and will be missed by the congregation. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to The in her name. Her family would like to extend the deepest gratitude to her physicians and to the skilled staff of Wooldridge Nursing Center and River City Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020