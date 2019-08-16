|
Vera "Bettie" Elizabeth Arnold Moran
Tomball - Vera "Bettie" Elizabeth Arnold Moran passed peacefully in her sleep on August 12, 2019 at the age of 86 in Tomball, Texas. Bettie was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 12, 1933.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Autie Allen Arnold, her brothers, Cecil "Sonny" Arnold and Jack Arnold, all of Corpus Christi. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe D. Moran after 46 years of loving marriage.
Bettie is survived by her two sons, Michael Hobie (Melissa Vaughn) Moran of Houston TX and Tracy Ryan (Lori) Moran of Waller, TX; daughter, Jana Moran Eley (Chris Eley) of Spring, TX; and her cherished Dora Linda Mickens. Surviving grandchildren include Tommy Inman, Kelly Inman Beran (Stephen Beran), Nick Eley, Tyler Eley, and Trevor Moran. She was so excited and proud of her first great grandson, Connor Beran.
During her years in Corpus Christi, Bettie was an active member of the church of Christ at Riverside where she was loved by all who knew her. She made her home in Calallen and can be remembered for always having an open door for friends and family. Bettie was best known for her wonderful smile, giving spirit, and her amazing sense of style. In 2016, Bettie relocated to Tomball, TX to be closer to her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the .
Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be private.
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 16, 2019