Vera Muriel Martin
Houston - Vera M. Martin, 90, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She was born May 28, 1928, the daughter of Jasper Newton and Irene (Spurgin) McCutcheon.
Vera was a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, and spent her latter years with family in Katy, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Paul Y. Martin, her daughter, Linda M. Martin and her son, Paul W. Martin. Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Bratu and Elizabeth Emmons, her son, Phillip Martin, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and her siblings.
Friends and family will gather privately to celebrate her life and share memories both sad, joyous and funny of Vera - Mom, Grandma, Meemaw, friend. Those who wish to remember her in a special way may make memorial gifts to the and have a nice cup of coffee - or a whole pot, as in her case. That would surely make her smile.
Rest in peace, Vera. You are loved and will be missed.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019