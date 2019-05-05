Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Muriel Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Muriel Martin Obituary
Vera Muriel Martin

Houston - Vera M. Martin, 90, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She was born May 28, 1928, the daughter of Jasper Newton and Irene (Spurgin) McCutcheon.

Vera was a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, and spent her latter years with family in Katy, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Paul Y. Martin, her daughter, Linda M. Martin and her son, Paul W. Martin. Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Bratu and Elizabeth Emmons, her son, Phillip Martin, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and her siblings.

Friends and family will gather privately to celebrate her life and share memories both sad, joyous and funny of Vera - Mom, Grandma, Meemaw, friend. Those who wish to remember her in a special way may make memorial gifts to the and have a nice cup of coffee - or a whole pot, as in her case. That would surely make her smile.

Rest in peace, Vera. You are loved and will be missed.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.