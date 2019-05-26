|
|
Vera West
Corpus Christi - On May 7th Vera left this earthly life to rest in peace after a long journey with Alzheimers. She was born to Harry & Cornellia (Lyons) Jimison in Bayou La Batre, AL on August 14,1926. She married William Robert West in 1962, and settled in Corpus Christi, TX where she worked for Asarco as a payroll clerk and purchasing agent until her retirement. They enjoyed an active social life with the Shriner's, Friday night card games, afternoon coffee at What
A Burger, pot lucks, local dances and music concerts. Vera was a talented seamstress and made many of her clothes. She loved to croquet and knit while traveling, painted beach scenes, and made jewelry with her best friend Jean Hadley.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Deborah ( Mike) Stern, Neal Seiders. And Kevine (Steve) Riner, nephews John (Nina) West, Robert (Jerilynn) West, and niece Sharon West, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Harry and Marshall Jimison, and Wanita and their spouses, and husbands, Hartwell Bosarge, and William West.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, TX at 1:00 PM in the Chapel with Reverend Pamela Dykehouse presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Building Fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019