Verlyn Avery Nolen
Corpus Christi - Verlyn Avery Nolen passed peacefully with his daughter by his side. Verlyn was born to Alonzo Lee and Robbie Nolen in El Paso, Texas on November 1, 1927, joining 2 older brothers, Robert and Lonnie. Growing up in San Antonio, Verlyn achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before the family relocated to Corpus Christi, where Verlyn would live the rest of his life. While a student at Corpus Christi High School, he met a young Wanda Lankford and after graduation (Class of 1945), he joined the United States Navy and wrote his love frequently from afar. Upon his return from the South Pacific, they reunited at a VA dance and were soon married. Verlyn and Wanda moved to Fort Worth, Texas where Verlyn attended Texas Christian University and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. Later in life, Verlyn would earn his graduate degree in Banking at Rutgers University (1962). After college, Verlyn returned to Corpus, where he enjoyed a successful career as a local community banker with over 50 years of continuous service. During those years, Verlyn and Wanda raised their two sons, Ray and Mark, and daughter, Marsha.
One of the most important parts of Verlyn's life was his faith in God and his membership to the First Christian Church. One of the oldest members, he served on countless committees and often served as Chairman of the Board. His stewardship, good judgment, and strong character were of great value to his clergy and church family. In addition to the church, Verlyn enjoyed the quintessential south Texas pursuits of hunting and fishing as well as baking delicious cakes and cookies, working with his hands in the house and garden and traveling the world with Wanda, family and friends. He adored and was adored by his seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Living his life optimistically and responsibly, Verlyn loved God, his family, friends and church and lived to serve.
Verlyn was preceded in death by father Alonzo Lee Nolen, mother Robbie Nolen, brothers, Robert Nolen and Lonnie Nolen and beloved wife of almost 66 years, Wanda Lankford Nolen. Verlyn is survived by his children Ray (Anne) Nolen, Mark Nolen and Marsha Nolen Robertson; seven grandchildren Heather (Brett) McVay, Clint (Amy) Nolen, Whitney Nolen, Elise (Rob) Bridges, Courtenay Fowler, Leah Robertson and Lauren (Blake) Ridings and eleven great grandchildren.
A burial will take place Friday, May 8 at 2:00 at Seaside Memorial Park with a Memorial Service to be held at First Christian Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Foundation care of First Christian Church. Condolences may be made at seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020