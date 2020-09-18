Verna Boyd



Alice - Verna was born in Sejita, Texas, Duval County on July 9, 1933 to Elsie Helen Janzen and Fredrick Bechthold. She moved to Alice at an early age, where she lived until her move to assisted living in Kingwood/Porter area in 2011.



Verna worked at Alice National Bank until her decision to become a fulltime homemaker. She was self-employed providing in-home private day care. She taught herself how to bake and decorate birthday and wedding cakes and eventually became known as the "Cake Lady" of Alice.



Verna married Billy Boyd in Alice on October 12, 1985. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Alice, Texas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed painting, traveling, playing games and spending time with her loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Billy Boyd, first husband and father of her children, Erich Fischer, her brothers, Howard (Doris) Dean Bechthold, Dale J. Bechthold, Gilbert Kenneth Bechthold, Merle (Minnie) Lee Bechthold, Gerald (Kathy) Douglas Bechthold, and sister, Agnes (Dennis) Kay Debusk.



Verna is survived by her children, Ron Fischer of Houston, Don Fischer of Edinburg, Brenda (Layne) Smith of Kingwood, and Glenda (Todd) Carpenter of Katy; grandchildren, Cody (Valerie) Smith, Colton (Ana) Smith, Courtney Smith, Ty Carpenter, and Cole Carpenter; one great grandchild, Natalie Smith; five sisters, Jenny (Phil) Ebensburger, Kathryn (Charles) Fleming, Helen (Bob) Escobar, Mable (Charles Roy) Gilmore, Hillsboro, Tx, Carol Bechthold, Temple, TX, as well as many cherished friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 with Family receiving Friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel, located at 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX.



Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Alice with Pastor Mike Dobbs officiating. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in honor of Verna Boyd may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store