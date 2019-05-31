|
Vernie Frederick (Fred) Swartz, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Vernie Frederick (Fred) Swartz, Jr. went to his heavenly home on May 28, 2019 after a very short courageous fight with lung cancer. Fred was born February 6, 1943 to June Evelyn Mayhall Swartz and Vernie Frederick Swartz. He has two sisters, Margaret Jeanette Swartz of Corpus Christi, Geneva Ann Parker of Lubbock, and two brothers, Richard Walton (Carol) Swartz of Corpus Christi and Ronald Eugene Swartz of Alice. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Travis Wayne Swartz. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan, and daughter Shelley Kristine Swartz (Randy) Love and grandchildren, Lawson William Love, Hannah Katherine Love and Morgan Everett Love.
He was an Army veteran, serving in Turkey and Vietnam. He retired from the Materials and Test Division of the Texas Highway Department after 36 years of service. He has been involved with Southside Little Miss Kickball League for 40 years, serving as President, Player Agent and League Umpire. He was a long time member of Little Miss Kickball International, Inc. serving as Rules Director and then 1st Vice President. He and Shelley coached the Pee Wee Beavers for 13 years until Shelley started her family. He and Joan coached together for years until they retired from coaching 2 years ago.
Fred was a great man and touched the lives of thousands of families at kickball fields across Texas. He was admired and respected for his integrity and easy going manner. Shelley and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He never missed a school function, sporting event or chance to spend time with his precious grandchildren. He influenced many and never failed to make us laugh and make love of family known. He was one of a kind. To say he will be missed is an understatement.
Because of his love of the league, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southside Little Miss Kickball, P.O. Box 6212, Corpus Christi, TX 78466 to be used for field improvements.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 31, 2019