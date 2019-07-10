|
Vicente Casanova
Corpus Christi - Vicente Casanova Jr., 62 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away July 06, 2019 surrounded by family.
He was born to Vicente and Alta Casanova on January 11, 1957. Vincent graduated from Foy H. Moody High School where he held the title of All District/All South Texas Linebacker. He was a proud Moody Trojan and continuously showed support. He received a full scholarship to Tecnologico de Monterrey to play football. He was employed by US Food Service as a truckdriver for 27 years. Vincent was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Vincent leaves behind many wonderful memories with his wife and best friend of 34 years, Nora Casanova; daughters Iris (Eric) Barraza, Victoria (Matthew) Cano and Kassondra (James) Garcia; grandchildren Trey Martinez, Mason & Jordyn Cano and Vincent, Noelle & Olivia Garcia; sisters Mercedes Ortiz and Patricia Casanova; brother Martin (Eloisa) Casanova; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents Vicente & Alta Casanova and brother Henry Casanova Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Seaside Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Dr., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ss Cyril & Methodius Church.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019