Victor Gamez
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Victor Gamez announce his passing at the age of 64 on the evening of Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Victor was born in Laredo, TX on September 2, 1954, to Jose and Soila Gamez. He graduated from J.W. Nixon High School in 1973. Victor was employed by the Texas Mexican Railway Company / Kansas City Southern Railway Company and retired after 38 years of service. He married his high school sweetheart Carmen Miranda-Gamez, of 39 years on July 26, 1980. Victor was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grand-father. His infectious personality touched the lives of so many and will most be remembered for his great sense of humor and willingness to help others. He was the life of every party and loved being surrounded by his family and friends.
Victor will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carmen Miranda-Gamez, his daughters Veronica and Marissa Gamez, grand-daughter Abigail Grace, and his brothers Jose Luis (Graciela) Gamez, Alberto Gamez, Juan Manuel (Carmen) Gamez, and twin Armando (Carmen) Gamez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home on 5922 Crosstown Corpus Christi, TX. A rosary service will be recited that same evening at 7:00 pm. A mass will be celebrated at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park on 4357 Ocean Drive Corpus Christi, TX. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Armando Gamez, Juan Manuel Gamez, Jorge Miranda, Roberto Miranda, Erich Potthast, Carlos Miranda, Martin Salazar, and Ronald Berglund.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, Septeber 6, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A" with a Holy Rosary and Celebration of Victor's life to begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic church, 3502 Saratoga Blvd. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park. A Reception will follow at the Guardian Hall 5813 Ayers St./Carolyn.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 7, 2019