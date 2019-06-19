|
|
Victor Medina, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Victor Medina, Jr., age 91, passed away June 16, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1928 to Victorico and Emilia Medina in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Kansas City Plumbing School in 1949. He served in the United States Army Aircorp/Airforce from 1946-1949. Victor was a parachute rigger, clerk typist and a WW2 Veteran. In 1945 he was in the Merchant Marine. He married his wife of 40 years on December 11, 1952. Victor was self-employed as a master plumber. He was a loving father, son and brother.
For 50 years, Victor enjoyed participating in the Civil Air Patrol. He will always be remembered for his service in the community where he volunteered for several years at Corpus Christi International Airport.
Victor is preceded in death by his wife, Carolina Cardenas Medina, parents, Victorico and Emilia Medina, brother, Jose Medina and sister, Emma M. Gomez.
Victor is survived by his son, Victor III (Felicitas), daughters, Norma Jean Medina, Mary Dolores Medina Petersen, grandson, Joseph Garza Medina, granddaughter, Sara Victoria Medina Petersen, brother, Valentino Medina, Sr., and numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as honorary pallbearers are Joseph G. Medina, Valentino Medina, Jr. and Mark Medina.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Purple Door and Driscoll Childrens Hospital.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 19, 2019