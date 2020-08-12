1/2
Victor Rodriguez Jr.
Victor Rodriguez, Jr.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, Victor Rodriguez, Jr., loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 73, after a brief battle with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

He was born on November 9, 1946, to Victor & Porfiria Rodriguez in Corpus Christi, TX. Victor graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1967. He joined the United States Army and served his country proudly as a medic while stationed in Korea. After his service in the Army, Victor married the love of his life, Beatrice Alaniz in 1970 and moved to Jackson, Michigan. He worked for the Goodyear Tire Factory until its closure and then worked for Wolverine Metal until his retirement. Victor owned a lawn equipment repair shop, which he operated part-time. His passions were fishing and vehicle mechanics. He later moved to Weslaco, TX and resided there until his death.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Porfiria Rodriguez; two sisters, Esperanza Garza and Consuelo Hernandez; and one brother, Reynaldo S. Rodriguez. Victor is survived by his wife, Beatriz Rodriguez of Weslaco, TX; one son, Salvador Rodriguez, and one daughter, Dora McFarland, both of Jackson, MI; and five siblings, Sulema Vasquez (Antonio), Norma Elizondo (Andrew), Alma Delia Gonzales, Pablo Rodriguez and Rene Rodriguez (Nichelle). He is also survived by five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements are under the directions of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
