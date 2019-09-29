|
Victoria Diaz Montalvo
Robstown - Victoria Diaz Montalvo, 86, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 23, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1933 in Alice, Texas to Jose and Fidela Guerra Diaz. She was a homemaker, a member of Women's Ministry of healing and prayer. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Pedro Montalvo, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Pedro Montalvo, Jr.; her siblings, Jesse (Manuela) Diaz, Amelia (Salvador) Quezada, Francisca (Federico) Villanueva, Guadalupe Perales, Dominga Bolanos, Gloria Cervantes, Janie Botello, and Josie Diaz; two grandchildren, Olivia and Sophia Montalvo; nephew, Ruben Quezada; nieces, Emily Quezada and Amanda Davila; great-niece, Angelic Almaraz; great-nephews, Noah Almaraz and Christian Almaraz, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019