Victoria Molina
Corpus Christi - In the early hours of the morning of October 21, 2020, Victoria Molina passed away peacefully at home in her sleep at the age of 93 with her rosary in hand; surrounded by family.
Victoria was famously known as Vicky to her countless friends and as Mema to her numerous family members. She was born July 15, 1927 in Alice, Texas. She was the youngest of five children born to Martin and Elvira Hinojosa.
Vicky grew up in Alice, Texas. She was of the generation that was accustomed to hard, arduous labor and she did every task with a smile on her face and love in her heart. It wasn't until the blessed age of 18 that her adventure truly began because it was at that age that she met the greatest love of her life. She and Rudolph Molina were married 56 blessed years until his passing, January 17, 2003.
Her church, her husband and her eight children were her joys in life. Education was very important to her and she instilled the love of learning in all her children, not by harsh discipline, but with loving understanding. As a devout Catholic, she volunteered at the Works of Mercy at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and was honored by them on her 90th birthday with an honorary plaque.
Victoria is preceded in death by her loving husband Rudolph Molina, her parents Martin and Elvira Hinojosa, and her siblings Martin Jr. Hinojosa, Mariano Hinojosa, Jose Hinojosa, and Mary Sandoval.
She is survived by her children Norma (Michael) Jaggard, Rodolfo (Blanca) Molina Jr., Roy (Christine) Molina, Diana (Jim) Reiff, Thomas (Rita) Molina, Veronica (Ricardo) Gonzalez, Gloria (Richard) Esparza, & Julia (Robert) Holder; with eighteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM, at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel on 4357 Ocean Dr. (for those who cannot attend in person, you can attend via the following link: https://www.seasidefuneral.com/tributes/Victoria-Molina
) The funeral mass will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on 3210 SPID with the burial after at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, masses of remembrance for her, Rudolph and deceased family members will be appreciated as will contributions to your church or local health care centers.