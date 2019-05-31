|
|
Victoria R. Lambert
Corpus Christi - Victoria R Lambert, age 81, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 26th, 2019. She was born on July 29th, 1937 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Maria Sotelo and Benjamin Rodriguez.
She was married to Martin Lambert Jr, who was in the United States Air Force for twenty-one years. They lived in Texas, Tennessee, Maine and Florida. Stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base, Austin, TX, he retired in 1975 and they moved back to Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was a loving homemaker and beautiful mother who raised her three sons and daughter as they traveled the country. She was a devoted and generous woman who enjoyed providing for her family and loved ones throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Bertha Hayes, Rosie Rojas and Janie Ortegon.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Jr., of sixty-four years and her four children: Martin Lambert, Eddie Lambert, Elizabeth Farek and Michael Lambert. Martin and his wife Charlotte with grandchildren Martin, Christopher, Amy, David, Neva and John; Elizabeth and her husband Dr. Paul Farek; and Michael and his wife Candace with grandchildren Josh, Jacob and Mariah. She is also survived by one sister, Lupe Davila, great grandchildren, many loving relatives and close friends.
She will be remembered as a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother who provided tremendous love and support to her husband, children, sisters, and grandchildren. She loved listening to Elvis Presley, watching Texas Longhorn football games and spent many nights enjoying bingo with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd 2019 at Corpus Christi Seaside Memorial Park at the Reid Mausoleum Chapel with a Rosary at 7 PM that evening.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi Texas.
Interment will follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 I-37 Corpus Christi Texas, access via Up River Road.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 31, 2019