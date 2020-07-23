Victoria Rico Cantu



Robstown - Victoria Rico Cantu, 90, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 20, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Benigno and Margarita Gonzalez Rico. She was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her husband, Conrado Cantu; her step-father, Anselmo Ayala; her brother, Andrew Rico; one grandson, Israel Cantu and one great-granddaughter, Leilah Cantu.



She is survived by her children, Irma Cantu Sneller, Conrad (Irma) Cantu and Israel (Amelia) Cantu. She was also loved and adored by her six grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Emily, Joel, Lilly, Ben and her great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Analeah, Meagan, Liana, Victoria, Ariela, Marah, Gavyn, Jaxon, Jadon and Briseya as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



Services will be private.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









