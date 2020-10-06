1/1
Vidal G. "Billy" Ayala Jr.

Corpus Christi - Vidal G. "Billy" Ayala Jr. passed away at his home on October 6, 2020. He was 80 years old. He was born on March 19, 1940 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Vidal Ayala Sr. and Maria G. Ayala.

Vidal was a graduate from Corpus Christi High School. Vidal, together with his wife, Angelita, started and operated Ayala Plumbing until their retirement.

Vidal is preceded in death by his wife, Angelita J. Ayala.

Vidal is survived by his children, Adam Ayala and Ann Marie Cortez; grandchildren, Cassandra (Orlando), Joseph, Julius, Emily and Ethan; and great-grandchildren, Jace, Orlando and Mateo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home starting at 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.

Services can be viewed on the Memory Gardens Funeral Home Facebook page.

Fond memories may be shared at Memorygardensfuneral.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
