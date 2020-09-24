Vikki Jo Adams



After a hard fought battle with cancer, Vikki Jo Adams (Anderson, Dougherty, Kuehner) passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas in the care of her cousin's family.



Vikki was born in Corpus Christi on January 3, 1958, to Garland and Jacqueline (Joyce) Ashcraft Adams. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hutchins, of Conroe; her brother, Kenneth (Gretchen) Bassett, of Illinois; her sisters Bobbi Nava, Scottie (Jack) Akin, and her sister/niece Ashley Tamburine (Sean) Massie; cousins Lorri, Allen, and Keith Doubrava; daughter Jordan (Theodore) Valez; grandchildren Theodore and Valetta Valez; and many friends who she considered family. Vikki was preceded in death by her parents Garland and Bette Adams and Jacqueline Joyce Bocook.



A funeral service celebrating Vikki's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Arlington Heights Church of Christ in Corpus Christi, Texas (2722 Rand Morgan Rd) under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Sandia, Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store