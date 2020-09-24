1/1
Vikki Jo Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vikki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vikki Jo Adams

After a hard fought battle with cancer, Vikki Jo Adams (Anderson, Dougherty, Kuehner) passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas in the care of her cousin's family.

Vikki was born in Corpus Christi on January 3, 1958, to Garland and Jacqueline (Joyce) Ashcraft Adams. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hutchins, of Conroe; her brother, Kenneth (Gretchen) Bassett, of Illinois; her sisters Bobbi Nava, Scottie (Jack) Akin, and her sister/niece Ashley Tamburine (Sean) Massie; cousins Lorri, Allen, and Keith Doubrava; daughter Jordan (Theodore) Valez; grandchildren Theodore and Valetta Valez; and many friends who she considered family. Vikki was preceded in death by her parents Garland and Bette Adams and Jacqueline Joyce Bocook.

A funeral service celebrating Vikki's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Arlington Heights Church of Christ in Corpus Christi, Texas (2722 Rand Morgan Rd) under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Sandia, Texas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved