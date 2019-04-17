Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX
More Obituaries for Violanda Zapata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violanda T. Zapata


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violanda T. Zapata Obituary
Violanda T. Zapata

Robstown - Violanda T. Zapata, 62, was called to be with our Lord on April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 01, 1957 in Robstown, Texas to Eugenio Trevino and Elidia Moreno. She was a homemaker and a life long resident of Robstown. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Roberto "Bobby" Zapata, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Roberto Zapata; her four daughters, Rachel (Jason) Zapata, Roxanne (Daniel) Zapata, Rhonda (Jordan) Zapata and Kimberly (Steven) Zapata; one brother, Efrain Trevino; three sisters, Jacinta Guajardo, Zulema Mendoza and Sylvia Garcia. She was also blessed with twelve grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Liturgy of the word will be held at 11am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery on Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted to:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
