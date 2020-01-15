Services
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 394-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
Virgil Dwayne Pfeifer


1924 - 2020
Virgil Dwayne Pfeifer Obituary
Virgil Dwayne Pfeifer

Corpus Christi - Virgil Dwayne Pfeifer, age 95, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1924 to W.T. Pfeifer and Gertrude Sharp Pfeifer in Seminole, Oklahoma. He honorably served in the United States Army in World War II.

Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Wanda Pfeifer; daughters, Glendoris Pfeifer and Virginia Davis. Left to cherish his memories are son, Dwayne Michael (Silvia) Pfeifer; two daughters, Linda Pfeifer and Odessa (J.R.) Landry; son-in-law, Norman Davis; step-daughter, Debbie Leland and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
