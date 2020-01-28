|
Virgil Thomas "VT" Alison, Jr
Corpus Christi - Virgil Thomas "VT" Alison, Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX passed away Friday, January 24, 1920. He was born July 31, 1927 in Shreveport, LA. to Virgil Thomas Alison, Sr. and Velma Irene Pickett Alison. He served with honor in the U.S. Navy and retired from Corn Products International.
In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, M. LaVerne Mires Alison and his sister, Earl Dean Alison Bonecutter.
Surviving him are his daughters, Shelley (Joe) Whitworth of Sugar Land, TX and Emrie (Elmer) Werth of Baytown, TX; his son, Preston (Kelly) Alison of Plainview, TX; six grandchildren, Alison (Jonathan) Plumhoff, Laura (John) Barton, Zachary Werth, Benjamin Werth, Jacob Alison and Madeline Alison; four great grandchildren, Parker Plumhoff, Madelyn Plumhoff, Emily Barton, Caroline Barton; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their fond appreciation to Martha Rocha for the kindness she showed to VT in his final years.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life Service at Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church, 10500 Stonewall Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410 at 11:30 AM.
If friends and family so desire they may make contributions to Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 10:00 AM with a Celebration of Life Service at Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church, 10500 Stonewall Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410 at 11:30 AM.
