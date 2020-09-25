Virginia Ann Trigg Collins
Fredericksburg - Virginia Ann Trigg Collins born November 21, 1943, passed away at her home in Fredericksburg, TX on September 23, 2020.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Virginia Trigg, brother Bill Trigg, sister Jane Trigg Dunham, mother and father-in-law Earl and Lois Collins, brother-in-law Don Douglass, niece Polly Collins, and husband James Collins.
Ann Trigg was born and grew up in Corpus Christi, TX. Voted Most Likely To Succeed in high school, she did exactly that. Ann attended The University of Texas before marrying James Collins in 1964. Together Ann and James lived in Texarkana, Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, Lubbock, Gunnison, CO and Fredericksburg, TX. Ann was involved in the Junior League of Albuquerque for many years, and volunteered in the churches and communities she was affiliated with throughout her life. She never missed her kids' little league games or the opportunity to be Class Mom at their school. Ann loved to travel and went on many memorable trips with her family and friends. She also loved sports and kept up with all her favorite teams, especially the Astros, Spurs and Texas Longhorns. Ann watched SportsCenter daily and could talk sports in detail with the best of them.
Ann is survived by her children, Cathryn Collins and husband Gerard Williams of Albuquerque, NM and Williamsburg, MI, son Trigg Collins, wife Courtney and grandchildren, Van and Hadley Collins of Albuquerque, NM, sister-in-law Carol Douglass, brother-in-law Howard Collins and wife Roma, as well as her nieces and nephews Amy, Sally, Carrie, Jared, Brent, Clark, Gregg and Neal, many cousins, dear friends and neighbors - especially the wonderful people in Heritage Hills. Ann a.k.a. Yonnie to Trigg, Cathryn and many of their friends, had a subtle and slightly sarcastic sense of humor and silly facial expressions. And Cathryn and Trigg never forgot that she had one eye and one ear open at all times! Everyone enjoyed Ann's company, wittiness and positive attitude. She always took great care, and was proud of her family. Her grandkids, Van and Hadley, were her sunshine.
Ann's heart was so big and full of love that it finally wore itself out. She left us all with the most beautiful gift of love and kindness and she will be greatly missed. Per Ann's request, no services are planned. Cremation will take place and her ashes will go to the location of her choice. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to Hill Country Memorial Hospice or charity of your choice
.