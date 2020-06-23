Virginia Concepcion "Vickie" Reyes
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Vickie" Concepcion Reyes

Corpus Christi - Virginia "Vickie" Concepcion Reyes, age 42, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. "Vickie" was born August 10, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She graduated from Foy H. Moody High School. Vickie worked at HEB Grocery Store as a courtesy clerk and cashier for 2 and a half years before she suffered her brain aneurism and had to retire.

Vickie will always be remembered for her extreme couponing (she always liked saving a buck!), visiting Walgreen's, watching Game Show Network (Family Feud and Price is Right were some of her favorites!), and especially for telling people what to do! Most of all Vickie was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by both of her grandparents; uncle, Juan Jose Reyes; cousins, Beatrice Rodriquez, James West and Fernando Gonzalez.

Vickie is survived by her parents Israel & Virginia Reyes JR; siblings, Israel Reyes III (Melissa) and Eliseo Reyes (Teresa); niece, Isabella.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Corpus Christi, 549 Cheyenne Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405, with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens with a reception at Funeral De Angel Corpus Christi to follow.

Pallbearers will be Jose Alejandro Rodriquez, John Paul Bernal, Phillip Gabriel Rios, Jefferson Rising, Oscar Heras and Elias Paiz.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelcheyenne.com for the Reyes family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Vigil
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Interment
Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved