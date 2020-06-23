Virginia "Vickie" Concepcion Reyes
Corpus Christi - Virginia "Vickie" Concepcion Reyes, age 42, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. "Vickie" was born August 10, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She graduated from Foy H. Moody High School. Vickie worked at HEB Grocery Store as a courtesy clerk and cashier for 2 and a half years before she suffered her brain aneurism and had to retire.
Vickie will always be remembered for her extreme couponing (she always liked saving a buck!), visiting Walgreen's, watching Game Show Network (Family Feud and Price is Right were some of her favorites!), and especially for telling people what to do! Most of all Vickie was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
She was preceded in death by both of her grandparents; uncle, Juan Jose Reyes; cousins, Beatrice Rodriquez, James West and Fernando Gonzalez.
Vickie is survived by her parents Israel & Virginia Reyes JR; siblings, Israel Reyes III (Melissa) and Eliseo Reyes (Teresa); niece, Isabella.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Corpus Christi, 549 Cheyenne Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405, with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens with a reception at Funeral De Angel Corpus Christi to follow.
Pallbearers will be Jose Alejandro Rodriquez, John Paul Bernal, Phillip Gabriel Rios, Jefferson Rising, Oscar Heras and Elias Paiz.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelcheyenne.com for the Reyes family.
Corpus Christi - Virginia "Vickie" Concepcion Reyes, age 42, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020. "Vickie" was born August 10, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She graduated from Foy H. Moody High School. Vickie worked at HEB Grocery Store as a courtesy clerk and cashier for 2 and a half years before she suffered her brain aneurism and had to retire.
Vickie will always be remembered for her extreme couponing (she always liked saving a buck!), visiting Walgreen's, watching Game Show Network (Family Feud and Price is Right were some of her favorites!), and especially for telling people what to do! Most of all Vickie was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
She was preceded in death by both of her grandparents; uncle, Juan Jose Reyes; cousins, Beatrice Rodriquez, James West and Fernando Gonzalez.
Vickie is survived by her parents Israel & Virginia Reyes JR; siblings, Israel Reyes III (Melissa) and Eliseo Reyes (Teresa); niece, Isabella.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Corpus Christi, 549 Cheyenne Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405, with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens with a reception at Funeral De Angel Corpus Christi to follow.
Pallbearers will be Jose Alejandro Rodriquez, John Paul Bernal, Phillip Gabriel Rios, Jefferson Rising, Oscar Heras and Elias Paiz.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelcheyenne.com for the Reyes family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.