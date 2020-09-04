Virginia "Vicki" Fuentes WilksCorpus Christi - Virginia "Vicki" Fuentes Wilks passed away into eternal life with family by her side, at the age of 84, on September 2, 2020. She was born in Edroy, Texas on August 4, 1938.Vicki was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devout Catholic. She was kind, caring and generous to all. In 1959, Vicki married Carl Wilks and had two daughters, Cindi McGill (Julie) and Carla Martin (Michael).Vicki's memory lives on in her daughters as well as her grandchildren, Tyler Bradsell (Jillian), Ryan Martin (Elena Cantu), Nicole Martin and Adyson Cook (Danielle) as well as her seven great-grandchildren; Elyssa Bradsell, Mallori and Mason Martin, Grace Skinner, Lleyton and Kolton Duffy-DeJardin and Loraine Cantu. She is survived by her brothers, Felix Fuentes, Jr. and Ruben Fuentes and family.Vicki's faith and devotion to her religion was a major part of her life and guided her daily actions. She prayed the rosary daily, kept many people in prayer circles and was a long time member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Vicki's passion for life, giving back to the community and helping those in need brought her to her next passion, caring for children. Vicki provided childcare for several families, ultimately adopting them as her familia. She also loved caring for the elderly and checking in on neighbors.An avid collector of art her entire life, Vicki painted and sketched at a young age. Taking pleasures from the beauty of nature, Vicki helped establish and served as an officer on many botanical societies such as the Bromeliad, Fern and Orchid Society. Vicki's love of nature took her on many great adventures throughout the interior of Mexico, traveling and hiking in National Parks always with family and friends. Vicki took great pride in Corpus Christi, a place that was very dear to her heart. There was never a better day in Vicki's eyes than spending a day at the beach, collecting seashells, taking in the beauty of nature or working outdoors planting.Awaiting Vicki beyond this life are her parents, Monica Benavides Olivarez and Felix Fuentes and her beloved grandparents Guadalupe and Melecio Fuentes.Her family would like to thank all of her lifetime friends, whom she cared greatly about and made her life more full and interesting. She will be greatly missed. As a memorial, a gift can be made to: South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center at 8545 S. Staples St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78413 (361) 852-2100. Please state, "In memory of Vicki Wilks."