Virginia Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Virginia Esperanza "Hope" Solis Gonzalez passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 87. Hope was born May 21, 1932 in San Diego, Texas to Manuel and Elida Sendejo Solis. On December 26, 1949 she married Nemesio M. Gonzalez in San Diego, Texas. Together they raised 6 children to be hard working, caring, compassionate people as is evident by the care she received during her most difficult final years. She began to work at Del Mar College as a Veteran's Representative after the last of her six children entered 1st grade and continued to work for the next 30 years, retiring in January 2000. Hope was a great cook, passing on many of her traditional recipes to her children and grandchildren. She loved being surrounded by her family often cooking huge meals to feed everyone who came to visit. She was the life of the party and a fierce protector of her family. She was known for her quick wit, friendly, contagious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Hope was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Nemesio M. Gonzalez, parents Manuel and Elida Sendejo Solis, her brother Zenon Solis (Rica).
Hope is survived by her loving, devoted children, Sandra (Frank) Martinez, Eddie (Gilma) Gonzalez, Larry (Sandra) Gonzalez, Brenda (Barry) Wright, Nancy Briseno and Joyce Gonzalez, two brothers, Manuel (Nellie) Solis, Martin (Juanita) Solis and three sisters, Consuelo Saenz, Idolina (Roel) Garcia, and Hilda (Felipe) Ramirez. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Erica Gonzalez Bream, Michael Casarez, Efrain Martinez, Marcela Gonzalez Roberts, Zaneta Martinez McCoy, Rita Gonzalez Lee, Mariel Gonzalez Riffle, Estevan Martinez, Omar Briseno, Meghan Briseno, Lawrence Gonzalez, Hannah Wright Heacox and Joel Wright. Also, 14 great-grandchildren, Arianna Martinez, August McCoy, EJ Martinez, Oliver Casarez, Roman Briseno, Violet Casarez, Josephine Hope McCoy, Eddie Lee, Lucas Briseno, Gabriel Lee, Adrian Riffle, Margo Roberts, Evangeline Esperanza Bream and William Gabriel Heacox (due September 30, 2019). Also, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care she received during her final years to Victoria Guerrero, Valerie Deleon, Liz Chavez, Toni Huerta, the staff of Hunters Lane Memory Care, Gracy Woods II Skilled Nursing and Texas Home Health Hospice.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel-Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel-Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Friday, September 13, 2019 with interment to follow at Memory Gardens, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019