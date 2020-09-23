Virginia Rawlins
Corpus Christi - Virginia (Myrtle) Taylor McClaugherty Rawlins was born in Slaton, Texas to E.P. and Adeline Taylor, September 12, 1928. She passed away peacefully September 19, 2020, due to complications from a stroke. Virginia was married to Ira Gene McClaugherty, who died in an automobile accident in 1954.
She is the proud mother of four children, Larry McClaugherty (Kathy), Brenda McClaugherty Marshall Liska (Ben), James Rawlins (deceased) and Patricia Rawlins Coyle (Pat). She was the proud grandmother of Chad Marshall (Heather), Garrett Marshall, Neal McClaugherty, Zach Rawlins (Heather), and Kassie Rawlins, Kandise Coyle Jackson (Donny) and several great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving brother and sister-in-law, John and Lilly Taylor, Sulphur, LA and many precious nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ira Gene McClaugherty, parents, E.P. and Adeline Taylor, James Rawlins (son), Neal McClaugherty (grandson), Kenneth Taylor (brother), and Marie Jolley (sister).
She attended Elementary School in Bishop, Texas. In 1945 at the age of 16, she graduated as Valedictorian of Banquete High School. She attended Texas A&I in 1945, 1946, 1970s, graduating in 1972 with a BA. She went on to get her Masters in Interdisciplinary Studies in 1975.
Virginia worked in the administrative offices of Hill Hardware, Robstown Hospital, as well as for Robstown ISD Assistant Superintendent, Bud Elliff. Virginia began her notable career in education joining the Robstown ISD in 1973 serving as head of the Robstown High School business department. Throughout her teaching career she dedicated herself to the well-being of children as a life-skills teacher for special education, previously teaching English, typing and computer classes. She served for many years as a student council sponsor.
She continued her employment well in to her 80s receiving numerous honors, accolades and her 35-year pin from Robstown ISD.
She was a prolific reader, occupying hours with novels, kindles, following news stories, and weather reports... and as a sports enthusiast, she proudly enjoyed following her son's and grandson's athletic endeavors from Larry's legendary contributions on the football field, to Garrett's development of State champion Gymnasts.... and she loved attending Chad's baseball games, making sure the umpires understood their jobs were on the line.
Her understated dry sense of humor and wit will long keep smiles alive over our lifetimes... along with the memory of her fondness for keeping "one arm bandits" paying her back for what they had taken from others.
Long to be cherished for her wisdom, compassion and ability to keep herself going, come what may, her life was a lesson in perseverance and HOW LOVE NEVER FAILS..... "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." Lord, we so appreciate the life and love you shared with us through Ms Virginia….
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 and the celebration of life services will begin at 2:00, Sawyer George Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Robstown Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude and special thanks to The Villa Northwest and their staff for the care and compassion for Virginia Rawlins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to CampCamp ( www.campcamp.org); The Villa Northwest, Texas Pharmacy Foundation Neal McClaugherty Scholarship.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
.