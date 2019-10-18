Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Virginia Scott

Virginia Scott Obituary
Virginia Scott

Corpus Christi - Virginia Scott passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur H. Scott.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.

To view the complete obituary please visit our website at www.maxwellpdunne.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
