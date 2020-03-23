Services
Vivian Allen

Vivian Allen Obituary
Vivian Allen

Ingleside - Vivian D. Allen passed away on March 19, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side. She was 78 years old. Vivian was born September 17, 1941 in Anniston, Alabama to Charles W. and Lillie Vera Smith.

She was a longtime resident of Ingleside, TX. Vivian was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Nana), sister (Big Sis), aunt and friend. She shared her love for the Lord with many.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Roger B. Allen and son, Jack B. Allen.

Vivian is survived by her son, Charles B. Allen; granddaughter, Darrin Allen; grandson, Jackson Allen, great granddaughter, Kai Le; sister, Mary V. Smith; brother, Charles D. Smith (Deborah), sister, Georgia L. Wood (Keith), nephews, nieces, many cousins and friends.

Vivian will be remembered by her sweet and loving smile and her love for her family. She enjoyed visits from friends, and she was always ready for a game of BINGO or cards. Vivian will greatly be missed by all that loved her.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Palms Memorial Garden Cemetery in Portland, Texas.

Pallbearers for her services will be her son, Charles B. Allen; grandson, Jackson Allen; her two nephews, Gabriel Hoskins and Matt Hoskins; and Andrew Le and Andy Garrett.

Visitation to be held 10:00 a.m. ~ 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas.

Graveside service to be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Palms Memorial Garden, Portland, Texas. Minister Lewis Cowan of Church of the New Testament will be conducting the service.

Online condolences can be made at: www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
