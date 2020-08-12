Vivian BerrymanCorpus Christi - Our beautiful rose, Vivian Berryman, 101 years, passed peacefully into her heavenly home on August 10, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1918 to Van and Carrie Lou Wright in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was raised in Arkadelphia attending High School and then Henderson College there. She married her high school sweetheart, Marion Edward Berryman, August 17, 1940. Their marriage lasted 65 years, until Marion's passing. Vivian was a stay at home mother until her two girls were grown. She then was persuaded to take the position of teller at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station branch bank. It was tough learning the job but she was successful and enjoyed many years working in the bank. She didn't know she had a special talent until a neighbor invited her over for a china painting lesson. This hobby became a lifetime passion. Her china paintings would fill a small store. She belonged to the Corpus Christi Hi-Lights Porcelain Art Club of Texas and served in many capacities including President. Friends and family are proud to have received as a gift one or more of her personal painted pieces.Her faith in God was strong and she served Him as a member of Saint Luke's Methodist Church in Corpus Christi. Her devotion to family was just as strong and friends were made for life. Viv was her nickname among friends. Anytime a member of our family had a need she was our First Responder. Anyplace, anywhere she would go to help out.Vivian is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marion Edward Berryman. She is survived by two daughters, Marianne Wranosky (John Wranosky) and Susan Papa (Mark Papa). There are 3 grandchildren, Jeri L. Cornelius, John M. Cornelius, and Christine Sherman. Also 3 great grandchildren blessed her life.Visitation will be held from 6:30-8:00 P. M. on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will follow on Friday.Many thanks to our dedicated hardworking caregivers, Eva, Michelle, Joann, Sandy, Ninfa, Rachel, Lydia, Elvira, and Ruffina. Vivian loved them and they loved her. Our thanks go out to Dr. John Schultz and his staff for the care and concern they demonstrated to Vivian.Thank you to Nurses on Wheels Hospice who showed their love and care to Vivian in the months before her passing.