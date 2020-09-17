Vivian LaFrance Tanksley
Corpus Christi - Vivian LaFrance Tanksley, 96, of Corpus Christi, Texas stepped out of time and in to eternity on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas from 4PM til 7PM.
We will pause to remember Her Life & Legacy on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11AM in the sanctuary of St. Paul United Methodist Church-1202 Sam Rankin Street-Corpus Christi, Texas.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family please visit theplacetorememberlife.com