Walford L. (Wally) Popejoy
Corpus Christi - Walford L. (Wally) Popejoy passed away peacefully on September 2nd, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his four children, Rodney Popejoy and wife Mary, Renee Popejoy Jones and husband Greg, Michael Popejoy and wife Becky and Donald Popejoy and wife Ellen. He has eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his spouse and the love of his life, Mercedes Popejoy, and his sisters Shirley Steele and Neva Theige.
Wally was born in Harvey, North Dakota on August 10, 1926 to Frank and Una Popejoy. He graduated from the University of North Dakota on June 6th, 1951 only to be surprised with twins later that day. Less than a week later, he was 1,200 miles away logging wells in West Texas. He wouldn't see his family again for two months. About a year later, he relocated his young family to Texas where they lived in numerous towns in the Permian Basin over the next 15 years while he worked the oilfield. Mike was born in 1953 in Fort Stockton and later Donald in 1959 in Midland. In 1967, Wally moved his family to Corpus Christi where he embarked on a long and successful career as a Petroleum Landman until his retirement in 1983.
Wally was kind to all he met, honest and trustworthy, fair, even-tempered and treated everyone with respect. Despite all his success in business, family was always his highest priority. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-children and he cherished Merc. Blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, he sang in the church choir for 44 years. Wally enjoyed an active lifestyle even well into his 80s, playing golf and working at his Live Oak County ranch. He loved taking his grandchildren out for wildlife viewings at night in his World War II jeep and cutting paths for the kids throughout the ranch for them to explore on mopeds. Wally and Merc's 68 years together ended with Merc's passing on July 23rd of this year. It began again on September 2nd.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th at Galilean Lutheran Church located at 3321 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78414, at two o'clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Galilean Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019